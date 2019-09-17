3 southern MN law enforcement officers evaluated after possible exposure to chemicals

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Three law enforcement officers were evaluated at an area hospital after possible exposure to chemicals.

Law enforcement working with the Albert Lea Fire Department had isolated a transport vehicle with a malfunctioning refrigeration unit on Monday.

“The vehicle was transporting a product that as part of its makeup contained Styrene. The product being transported is refrigerated to avoid curing of the product which when occurring can produce dangerous vapors. The Rochester MN C.A.T. (Chemical Assessment Team) was requested by the Incident Commander through the State Duty Officer to assist in analyzing the threat. Command had evacuated the immediate area as a precaution prior to RFD C.A.T. arrival,” the Rochester Fire Department said.

“Auxiliary cooling had been placed by Hydro Klean, a contractor familiar with the product, with the assistance of Albert Lea FD to ensure the vapors being produced did not increase.”

"During the stop, three officers were exposed to an unknown substance. The officers were transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems for precautionary decontamination and treatment," the Albert Lea Fire Department said.

The Rochester Fire Department C.A.T. is a part of the Minnesota Hazardous Materials Response Team.

The incident occurred at 2501 Crossroads Blvd. in Albert Lea.