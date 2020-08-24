3 sex rimes charges dropped against Preston man, 22 still pending

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three sex crimes are dropped against a Fillmore County man but 22 are still pending.

Rickford Rehmann Munger, 64 of Preston, was arrested on July 1, 2019, in the 1300 block of 4th Avenue SW. He was accused of looking in people’s windows and investigators said they later found illegal pornography in his possession. Charges of interfering with privacy and possession of pornographic work were dismissed Monday, however, after Olmsted County prosecutors said they could not locate a key witness in the case.

Munger is still facing 11 counts of possession of pornographic work by a predatory offender and 11 counts of possession of pornographic work on a computer in Fillmore County. The Preston Police Department says when Munger’s apartment was searched on July 11, 2019, multiple electronic devices containing images of child pornography were found, as well as videos of females changing clothes or showering in private homes. Investigators say some of the videos were taken from outside a window.

Munger has not entered a plea to the Fillmore County charges.