3-pointer with four seconds left means victory for MInnesota

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Marcus Carr hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left in the game and Minnesota beat struggling Ohio State 62-59.

Carr had 21 points as the Gophers rallied to stay with the Buckeyes in the second half, tying the game twice in last 1:37. His winning 3-pointer came right after Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson missed a 3-point attempt with the score tied at 59.

Gabe Kalscheur added 13 points and Daniel Oturu had 11 for the Gophers, who’ve won three of their last four.