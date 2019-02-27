3 pets rescued during Worth County house fire

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Three pets were rescued and no injuries were reported after a fire Tuesday night in Northwood.

Authorities say at 7:57 p.m., the Worth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a structure fire at 602 9th St. N. with someone still inside.

That person was able to escape by the time fire crews responded. However, there were still three pets in the home.

The Northwood and Kensett Fire Departments arrived on scene, extinguished the fire and were able to safely rescue the pets.

The extent of the damage to the home is unknown.