Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

3 pets rescued during Worth County house fire

Photo courtesy Worth County Sheriff's Office.

Three pets were rescued and no injuries were reported after a fire Tuesday night in Northwood.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 7:23 AM

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Three pets were rescued and no injuries were reported after a fire Tuesday night in Northwood.
Authorities say at 7:57 p.m., the Worth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a structure fire at 602 9th St. N. with someone still inside.
That person was able to escape by the time fire crews responded. However, there were still three pets in the home.
The Northwood and Kensett Fire Departments arrived on scene, extinguished the fire and were able to safely rescue the pets.
The extent of the damage to the home is unknown.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -12°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -14°
Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Travel agents see spike in spring break bookings

Image

Tracking Cold Temperatures and More Snow

Image

Baby sign language classes at Rochester Area YMCA

Image

Helping without the high? New CBD store opens in Rochester

Image

Picking up the pieces after roof collapse

Image

Snow creates long pick up lines at Rochester school

Image

Pouring out milk after the storm

Image

Playoff basketball and hockey highlights from Tuesday

Image

Power outage in Rochester

Image

Employees stranded at work

Community Events