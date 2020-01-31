3 people found shot to death inside Des Moines duplex

Police are investigating the shooting deaths of three people found inside a duplex on the southeast side of Des Moines.
Officers and medics responding to a report about a shooting found the bodies around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.
The victims' names and other details about the shooting have not been released. No arrests have been reported.
