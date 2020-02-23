Clear

3 people dead in apparent murder-suicide in Twin Cities home

Police say in a statement that based on state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension findings, the deaths “appear to be acts of family violence concluded with the perpetrator ending their own life.”

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 3:04 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (Minnesota Public Radio News) — Three people were found dead in a suburban Twin Cities home in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Apple Valley police responded to the home just after noon Saturday after a caller reported several people had been shot. Two men and one woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say in a statement that based on state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension findings, the deaths “appear to be acts of family violence concluded with the perpetrator ending their own life.”

The statement says there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 30°
Beautiful Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Section boy's hockey highlights from Saturday

Image

Sean 2/22 2

Image

Section 1A wrestling finals

Image

Rochester Salvation Army thanks community

Image

Section 1AA wrestling finals

Image

Recognizing law enforcement on Arik Matson Day

Image

Section 1AAA wrestling finals

Image

Sean Weather 2/22

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Hayfield High School Donkey Basketball

Community Events