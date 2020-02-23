3 people dead in apparent murder-suicide in Twin Cities home

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (Minnesota Public Radio News) — Three people were found dead in a suburban Twin Cities home in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Apple Valley police responded to the home just after noon Saturday after a caller reported several people had been shot. Two men and one woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say in a statement that based on state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension findings, the deaths “appear to be acts of family violence concluded with the perpetrator ending their own life.”

The statement says there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community.