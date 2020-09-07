3 on 3 football comes to Rochester in September

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Elgin native Travis Walch has spent most of his life around the game of football. But with no high school football in Minnesota this year, he decided to give back to the area that raised him.

"What can we do right now to get kids back competitive and in a safe manner, in an affordable manner and in a fun manner?" he asked.

Travis, with his organization Route Tree 3 on 3, has set up 3 on 3 football tournaments in Caledonia and Rochester his month. With high school football participation numbers down across the state, he though back to what makes the game so great.

"It came down to playing 3 on 3 football in the backyard with my brothers and my neighbors," Walch said. "If you look at the three on three model, what it is it allows, it's really throwing the ball or catching the ball on almost every other rep."

This version of the game is designed to get everyone involved and bring the community together on the gridiron.

"It's everything we did in the backyard playing football, only now you'll have access to everybody's neighbor instead of just your own," Walch said.

The tournament will be held Sept. 19th and 26th at the John Withers Sports Complex in the Med City. Walch said that players and spectators will accommodate social distancing.