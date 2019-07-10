Clear

3 missing Tennessee children may be traveling to Minnesota

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for three young children authorities believe were taken by their non-custodial parents.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 12:17 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 12:18 PM

Photo Gallery 1 Images

SPENCER, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for three young children authorities believe were taken by their non-custodial parents.

The TBI says 6-year-old Analia Essex, 2-year-old Abigail Christian and 1-year-old Michale Christian went missing under suspicious circumstances Tuesday. They are believed to be with their parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Christian, who are not legally allowed to have the children.

News outlets report the children and their parents were last seen near Van Buren County and may be traveling to Minnesota in a white SUV.

The agency is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Tracking cooler temps before heat and humidity return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Summer camp builds lasting change for community

Image

Tracking Below Average Temps Before a BIG Warm Up

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Below-average temps Wednesday before the heat arrives

Image

A brotherhood like no other

Image

Chris' 10 pm weather forecast

Image

9-year-old makes blankets for mayo clinic patients

Image

Rochester voted 2nd best place to live in MN

Image

Cannabis conundrum in Iowa

Image

Soggy season limits fresh produce

Image

Racing to save the track

Community Events