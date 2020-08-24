3 killed, 1-life flighted after head-on collision on Iowa's Highway 20

Three people, including an 11-year-old, were killed Sunday night in a head-on collision on Highway 20 in Iowa’s Hardin County.

The Iowa State Patrol said a vehicle driven by Spencer Bultman, 25, of Hampton, was going eastbound in the westbound lane of Highway 20 when it struck a vehicle driven by Cristy Gutierres, 44, of Story City.

Gutierres, 11-year-old Jessie Gutierres and 38-year-old Mario Zubua were killed in the crash.

Isabel Gutierres, 6, was life-flighted to Des Moines.

Bultman was taken by ambulance.