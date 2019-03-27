3 injured in NE Iowa crash involving two vehicles

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Three people, including a minor child, were injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a semi Wednesday morning.

Mary Hegg, 62, of Decorah, John Hegg, 63, of Decorah, and a minor child whose name wasn’t released were all injured in the crash that occurred at 7:35 a.m. on Highway 24 south of Calmar.

Mary Hegg was taken by Gunderson Air to Gunderson Hospital and John Hegg was taken by ambulance to Winneshiek Hospital.

The Iowa State Patrol said a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Mary Hegg was northbound, crossed the centerline and struck a semi driven by 61-year-old David Fadness, of Decorah.

The accident remains under investigation.