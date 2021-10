OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Three people were injured Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened on County Rd. 11 in Farmington Township at 1:46 pm.

A 2017 Subaru driven by Marc Stoltenberg, 24, of Wannaska, collided with a 2017 Buick Enclave driven by Carol Cravath, 77 of Plainview.

The two drivers along with Donald Cravath, 79, of Plainview, were all taken to St. Marys for non-life-threatening injuries.