3 injured after two-vehicle crash Monday in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said Elizabeth Schmidt, 19, of Charles City, Brandon Hummel, 35, of Riceville, and Joseph Holzer, 20, of Charles City, were all injured in the crash at 165th St. east of Highway 218 near Floyd.

The patrol said Schmidt was attempting to pass a road grader when a cloud of dust made visibility poor. That’s when the vehicles collided.

Schmidt was taken by Airmed while the other two were taken by ground ambulance.