3 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Three people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened at 2:30 p.m. at S. 8th St. and 27th Ave. S.

Authorities said a vehicle driven by Brandi Pals, 19, of Clear Lake, and Melferd Torkelson, 69, of Mason City, collided at the intersection.

Pals was taken to MercyOne before being taken to Mayo Clinic. Torkelson and Shaina Brunsvold, 32, of Clear Lake, were both taken to MercyOne.

The Iowa State Patrol said Pals' life was saved by wearing a seatbelt.