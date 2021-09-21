3 hurt, 1 with life-threatening injuries, in SE Minnesota head-on crash

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash early Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 19 at White Rock Trail.

Calvin Radtke, 58, of Red Wing, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Dean Voth, 71 of Red Wing when the crash occurred.

Radtke suffered life-threatening injuries and Voth suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, James Hensley, 33, of Red Wing, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.