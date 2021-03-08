3 hospitalized, including 2 kids, after collision on I-90 in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Three people, including two 10 and under, were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Monday on Interstate-90.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi and a Chevy Uplander were both eastbound on I-90 when they collided.

Two kids, aged 8 and 10, from La Crosse, Wis., were taken to St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another passenger, 40-year-old David Johnson, of Oregon, Wis., was also taken to the hospital.

The crash happened at 7:18 a.m. at mile marker 228.