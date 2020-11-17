3 hospitalized after head-on crash Sunday in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A serious accident Sunday did not result in any life-threatening injuries despite being a head-on crash.

Authorities said it happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Highway 14 E. when a vehicle driven by Mahad Olow, 41, of Rochester, struck a vehicle head-on driven by a 35-year-old female from Mazeppa.

The 35-year-old had three boys, ages 3, 5 and 8, in the car.

Both drivers along with the 8-year-old were taken to St. Marys Hospital.

Olow was cited for driving the wrong way and no proof of insurance.