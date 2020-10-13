3 from Fillmore County, including two young children, injured in 2-vehicle crash

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - Two young children from Fillmore County were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the two-vehicle collision involved Evan Bain, 25, of Utica, Minnesota, and Shay Linville, 24, of Rushford.

Two kids in Linville's car - four-year-old Alex Croteau and seven-year-old Matthew Ramirez - suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Linville was also taken to Winona Health for her injuries.

Bain was not injured.

The crash happened at 7:29 a.m. on Highway 43 at milemarker 27.