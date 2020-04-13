3 arrests in Rochester after report of stolen vehicle leads to pursuit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a stolen vehicle led to a police pursuit where a man allegedly drove through a blocked off construction site before a foot chase ensued.

Storm Mensch, 21, and two others are facing charges after being arrested Friday.

It began Thursday when a 53-year-old Rochester man reported his vehicle was stolen.

The next day, officers saw the vehicle driving near Civic Center Dr. attempting to leave the Wells Fargo parking lot.

After the vehicle was blocked from leaving, Mensch allegedly drove around the cop car and the pursuit began.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied in the 1000 block of 1st Ave. Officers were able to track down the group and Mensch was taken into custody. He’s facing charges for theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and reckless driving.

Ashley Laudenbach, 23, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and Ryan Engelstad, 34, was taken into custody for a warrant.

A fourth occupant of the vehicle was not arrested.

Mensch was arrested in January for allegedly stealing a vehicle before he escaped St. Marys Hospital.