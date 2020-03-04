3 arrested in fatal Target parking lot shooting in Minnesota

SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — Police say three people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a teenager outside a Target store in Savage.
The 16-year-old boy died Saturday at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, a day after he was found semiconscious in the Target parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Authorities say three people from Prior Lake were arrested Tuesday, including a a 44-year-old man, 43-year-old woman and a juvenile. The suspects are being held in the Scott County jail.
The victim has not been identified.
