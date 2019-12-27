Clear

3 arrested in Worth County on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop

Three people are facing drug charges after an early-morning traffic stop in Worth County.

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Three people are facing drug charges after an early-morning traffic stop in Worth County.

The sheriff’s office said a traffic stop occurred at 12:22 a.m. near 675 475th St. in rural Northwood.

K9 Titan indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle and the following people were arrested.

Kyria Roldan, 30, of Lake Mills, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, driving while barred, interference with official acts and failure to provide proof of insurance.

Wanda Rodriguez-Cartagena, 49, of Lake Mills, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricards Garcia, 24, of Albert Lea, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

