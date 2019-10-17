Clear
3 accused of murder after Minnesota man's body found in WVA

Police said they planned McGuire's killing and "willfully concealed the remains" in a shallow grave at Larry McClure's residence.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 2:43 PM

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say three people have now been charged with murder after the remains of a Minnesota man were found in McDowell County.

News outlets report 31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 32-year-old Anna Marie Choudhry and 55-year-old Larry Paul McClure Sr. were charged with murder and conspiracy in the death of John Thomas McGuire. Choudhry and Amanda McClure were initially charged with concealment of a deceased human body. Larry McClure was originally arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Saddler says the three related suspects knew McGuire. He says they planned McGuire's killing and "willfully concealed the remains" in a shallow grave at Larry McClure's residence.

A motive for the slaying wasn't immediately released.

Our big warm up starts today with sunny skies
