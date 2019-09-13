The Minnesota Vikings hope to make it a 2-0 start to the season when they face the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin on Sunday. The KIMT News 3 Sports team couldn't wait until Sunday, and gave their 3 things to watch for the big game.
Related Content
- 3 Things to Watch: Vikings at Packers
- Vikings bounce back to stop Rodgers, Packers
- Barr thriving for Vikes while bracing for Packer-fan hate
- Carlson misses 2 FGs in OT, Vikings and Packers tie (with photos)
- SAW: Austin Packers boys basketball
- Countdown to Kickoff: Austin Packers
- Vikings sign Sheldon Richardson
- 2018 Minnesota Vikings schedule
- Vikings sign veteran kicker
- Countdown to Kickoff: Minnesota Vikings
Scroll for more content...