3 Rochester Public Schools teachers recognized for completing National Board Certification

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker, President and CEO of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Peggy Brookins, and Senator Carla Nelson surprised three Rochester Public School teachers on Friday.

Lori Ringen, Laura Willis, and Kelly Stroeing learned this week they passed their National Board Certification in teaching. It takes several years of rigorous work. They are 3 of 11 Minnesota teachers completing certification this year.

"For me it was about just showing my dedication to my students and continuing to better myself just for the betterment of education as a whole and this process has really helped me to reflect on and refine the things that i'm doing and things I could do to be even better," says Stroeing.

Research shows students taught by board-certified teachers learn more than their peers.