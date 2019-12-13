Clear

3 Rochester Public Schools teachers recognized for completing National Board Certification

They are 3 of 11 Minnesota teachers completing certification this year.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker, President and CEO of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Peggy Brookins, and Senator Carla Nelson surprised three Rochester Public School teachers on Friday.

Lori Ringen, Laura Willis, and Kelly Stroeing learned this week they passed their National Board Certification in teaching. It takes several years of rigorous work. They are 3 of 11 Minnesota teachers completing certification this year.

"For me it was about just showing my dedication to my students and continuing to better myself just for the betterment of education as a whole and this process has really helped me to reflect on and refine the things that i'm doing and things I could do to be even better," says Stroeing.

Research shows students taught by board-certified teachers learn more than their peers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Looking at some colder temps in the future
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 12/13

Image

National Day of the Horse

Image

Chateau On Us

Image

Arena ribbon cutting

Image

Steckman Endorses Klobuchar for President

Image

Slick Roads & Cars in Need of a Tow

Image

Local teachers pass National Board Certification

Image

Ribbon cutting at Mason City multipurpose arena

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Friday's Snow

Community Events