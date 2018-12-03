Clear
3 North Iowans heading into 2019 wrestling Hall of Fame class

KIMT photo

Newman's Mark Bertsch, Osage's Trent Goodale and New Hampton's Merle Roths will be inducted at 2019 state tournament.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 2:58 PM

North Iowa will be well represented in this year’s Hall of Fame class at the state wrestling championships.
The 7-person class includes Mark Berstch, the longtime Newman Catholic wrestling class, Trent Goodale, a three-time state champion and four-time finalist at Osage, and Merle Roths, the 105-pound state champion in 1941.
Entering 2018-19, Bertsch has won 380 duals and has coached 78 state tournament qualifiers, 45 placewinners, 14 finalists and eight state champions.
Goodale helped Osage to the 2001 dual team title and compiled a varsity record of 159-6. He won state tournaments at 112 pounds in 1999, 119 in 2000, and 125 in 2001.
Roths was involved in what is believed to be the longest match in state tournament history in 1942. The scoreless 14-minute final against Council Bluff, Thomas Jefferson’s Bob Hunt was given to Hunt on an official’s decision after two extended overtime periods, and Roths ended the tournament in third.

