3 American soldiers, 1 US contractor killed in Afghanistan

The U.S. and NATO Resolute Support mission says the four Americans were killed on Monday near the Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 2:38 PM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. forces in Afghanistan say three U.S. service members and a contractor have been killed in a roadside bombing near the main American air base in the country. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The statement also says three American soldiers were wounded in the explosion and are receiving medical care.

It says that in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin.

The Taliban said a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle near the NATO base in Bagram district, in Parwan province.

