2nd suspect arrested in West Des Moines slaying

Police found the woman in the road late Friday night in an area west of Interstate 35.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 2:52 PM

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested another suspect in the slaying of a young woman found lying in a West Des Moines road.

Dallas County court records say 20-year-old Johndarius Lewis and a 17-year-old boy are charged with robbery and first-degree murder. The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles accused of crimes.

Dallas County court records don't list the names of attorneys who could comment for Lewis or the boy.

Police found the woman in the road late Friday night in an area west of Interstate 35. She was pronounced dead later at a hospital. She'd been beaten and shot.

She's been identified as 18-year-old Sakira Bonner. Authorities say she was from Chicago but attended high school in Des Moines.

