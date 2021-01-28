2nd sentence over drugs, guns, and the 'dark web' in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A drug case that started on the “dark web” ends with a second sentence of probation.

Levi Willis Wollschlager, 22 of Austin, was ordered Thursday to spend five years on probation and pay a $300 fine. He was convicted of being a drug user in possession of firearms and got a stay of adjudication on a charge of 5th degree drug possession.

Wollschlager and Abraham Dario Cervantes-Paz of Austin were both arrested on October 22, 2019, after a search of Wollschalger’s home found 295.50 grams of marijuana, 9.5 alprazolam pills, $1,947 in cash, three pistols, two shotguns, about 500 rounds of pistol ammunition, 3.95 grams of MDMA (Molly), and 55 capsules containing MDMA.

Court documents state Wollschlager admitted to buying the drugs on the “dark web” and then selling the MDMA and alprazolam.

Investigators also they found a red bag containing 370.50 grams of marijuana, 82 alprazolam pills, and $794 in cash and Wollschlager said the bag belonged to Cervantes-Paz, who previously pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession and got five years of supervised probation.