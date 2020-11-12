Second sentence in 2018 Charles City parking lot attack

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man arrested two years after a violent parking lot attack has finally been sentenced.

Tristan Walker, 40 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary, going armed with intent, and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. Authorities say Walker and Tasiana Stephens of Charles City attacked a woman in a parking lot in the 2100 block of Clark Street on August 11, 2018.



Stephens previously pleaded guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Walker was arrested in Cook County, Illinois, in August and shipped back to Floyd County. He’s now been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must pay restitution to his victim.