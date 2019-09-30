2nd person charged in connection to alleged Cerro Gordo Co. storage unit burglaries

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A second man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into several storage units.
Julian Washington, 22, is facing two counts of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and possession of buglar’s tools in connection to an alleged incident at a storage facility at 200 S. 24th St.
Authorities said Washington used a bolt cutter and entered seven storage units and took items such as a TV, laptop and tablet.
Ezra Marroquin, 21, was previously charged in the alleged break-in.
