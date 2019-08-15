2nd person arrested in connection to March homicide in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A second man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a March homicide.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Muhidin Abukar, 30, or Rochester, is facing a charge of aiding an offender-second-degree murder in the shooting death of Garad Roble.
Garad Roble
Ayub Iman
Roble was shot multiple times March 5 and was found on an Olmsted County road.
Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 23, of Rochester, was previously charged with second-degree murder.
“Law enforcement in Olmsted County is hopeful that the arrest of Abukar and Ayub Iman will bring cooperation from those that have knowledge of Garad Roble’s homicide,” the sheriff's office said.
At the time of the murder, authorities said it “seems to be a very specific act against Mr. Roble.”
Roble was found deceased the morning of March 5 in the 2300 block of 45th St. SE in Marion Township.
