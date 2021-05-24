2nd installment of updated Rochester zoning rules released to the public

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Residents can now get another look at the proposed update in city ordinances governing private construction and economic development in Rochester.

The city is releasing the second installment of its United Development Code (UDC) public draft. The first installment covered zoning district and uses. This second one includes:

Dimensional and subdivision standards

Requirements for access and connectivity

Provisions for stormwater and drainage

Landscaping and bufferyard requirements

Site and building design

Parking, storage and lighting requirements

Sign standards

Incentive opportunities

Expectations for maintenance and operation

“Enhanced Quality of Life and managing growth and development are two of the Rochester City Council’s strategic priorities,” says Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser. “Installment 2 of the UDC, which looks at how buildings are designed and built, is a key component of achieving these priorities and will set the standard for development in the 21st Century. Input from Rochester residents, business and organizations will be critical to this process and we encourage everyone to get involved.”

The UDC Installment 2 draft is available via the project website with opportunity to review through the summer of 2021. Members of the City Team will present Installment 2 to the City Council during the May 24th, 2021, Study Session.

The City of Rochester is looking to have the new UDC approved in 2022.