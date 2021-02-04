2nd guilty plea in Rochester shooting that left a man paralyzed

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second guilty plea is entered in a Rochester attempted murder case.

Abdirahman Abdukadir Abdullahi, 28 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon.



Abdullahi and Iman Abucar-Hagi Iman of Rochester were both arrested for a shooting on August 7, 2019, at Meadow Park Apartments. Police say a man was left paralyzed after being shot in the chest, back of the head, and below the knee.

Iman previously pleaded guilty in connection with that shooting and another in April 2019. He was sentenced to 12 years and two months in prison.

Abdullahi is now scheduled to be sentenced on February 18.