2nd guilty plea in 2017 Rochester drug busts

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second guilty plea is finally entered three years after two drug busts.

Jennifer Nou, 30 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Monday to 2nd degree drug possession. She was originally charged with eight drug-related felonies after being arrested with Kyle Peterson on September 26 and December 20 in 2017.



Rochester police say large amounts of cocaine, marijuana, some heroin, a number of pills, and a loaded handgun were seized in September and cocaine, marijuana, over 200 pills, around a gram of ecstasy, more than $12,000 in cash, and a shotgun were found in a Rochester storage locker in December.

Peterson previously pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a drug user. He was sentenced to five years and five months in prison.

Nou is scheduled to be sentenced on December 30.