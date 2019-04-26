2nd degree murder charges expected in Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are blaming a “long-standing dispute” for Wednesday’s shooting that left two people injured.

Two men were arrested, Iman Iman and Ayub Iman, after shots were fired around 11 pm in the 3100 block of Oxford Lane NW. A 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were shot.



Police say this shooting is the product of a dispute between two groups. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office is expected to file 2nd degree attempted murder charges against Iman Iman.

Officers also stopped a vehicle they believed was involved in the shooting around 5:40 am Friday. The black 2008 Cadillac CTS was stopped near Assisi Heights Drive. Police say the driver was cooperative and they do not believe she was connected to the shooting herself. The car will be searched once a warrant is obtained.

Police confirm the shooting is connected to a man being threatened with a knife on April 11. One of the shooting victims apparently tried to defuse that situation and officers think that is why he was targeted.