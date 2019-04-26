ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are blaming a “long-standing dispute” for Wednesday’s shooting that left two people injured.
Two men were arrested, Iman Iman and Ayub Iman, after shots were fired around 11 pm in the 3100 block of Oxford Lane NW. A 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were shot.
Ayub Iman
Police say this shooting is the product of a dispute between two groups. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office is expected to file 2nd degree attempted murder charges against Iman Iman.
Officers also stopped a vehicle they believed was involved in the shooting around 5:40 am Friday. The black 2008 Cadillac CTS was stopped near Assisi Heights Drive. Police say the driver was cooperative and they do not believe she was connected to the shooting herself. The car will be searched once a warrant is obtained.
Police confirm the shooting is connected to a man being threatened with a knife on April 11. One of the shooting victims apparently tried to defuse that situation and officers think that is why he was targeted.
Related Content
- 2nd degree murder charges expected in Rochester shooting
- Northeast Iowa man convicted of 2nd degree murder
- Expect heat indices near 110 degrees Friday
- 2nd person charged with robbery after weekend incident in Rochester
- Attempted murder charge dropped against Rochester man
- Trial delayed for mother accused of first-degree murder
- Two charged in fatal Rochester shooting
- Mason City man facing first-degree murder charge, held on $500,000 cash bond
- Prosecutors to seek 1st degree murder charge in prison guard's death
- Rochester murder trial is postponed