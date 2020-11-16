Clear
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows early success in U.S. tests

There's more promising news on the COVID-19 vaccine front as Moderna says its shot provides strong protection against the coronavirus.

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 6:42 AM
Posted By: By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer

For the second time this month, there's promising news from a COVID-19 vaccine candidate: Moderna said Monday its shots provide strong protection, a dash of hope against the grim backdrop of coronavirus surges in the U.S. and around the world.

Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna’s president, welcomed the “really important milestone” but said having similar results from two different companies is what’s most reassuring.

“That should give us all hope that actually a vaccine is going to be able to stop this pandemic and hopefully get us back to our lives,” Hoge told The Associated Press.

“It won’t be Moderna alone that solves this problem. It’s going to require many vaccines” to meet the global demand, he added.

A vaccine can’t come fast enough, as virus cases topped 11 million in the U.S. over the weekend — 1 million of them recorded in just the past week. The pandemic has killed more than 1.3 million people worldwide, more than 245,000 of them in the U.S.

Still, if the Food and Drug Administration allows emergency use of Moderna’s or Pfizer’s candidates, there will be limited, rationed supplies before the end of the year. Both require people to get two shots, several weeks apart. Moderna expects to have about 20 million doses, earmarked for the U.S., by the end of 2020. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech expect to have about 50 million doses globally by year’s end.

Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. On Sunday, an independent monitoring board broke the code to examine 95 infections that were recorded starting two weeks after volunteers' second dose — and discovered all but five illnesses occurred in participants who got the placebo.

The study is continuing, and Moderna acknowledged the protection rate might change as more COVID-19 infections are detected and added to the calculations. Also, it’s too soon to know how long protection lasts. Both cautions apply to Pfizer’s vaccine as well.

But Moderna’s independent monitors reported some additional, promising tidbits: All 11 severe COVID-19 cases were among placebo recipients, and there were no significant safety concerns.

The main side effects were fatigue, muscle aches and injection-site pain after the vaccine’s second dose, at rates that Hoge characterized as more common than with flu shots but on par with others such as shingles vaccine.

Moderna shares rocketed higher on the announcement and appeared to be headed for an all-time high Monday. The Cambridge, Massachusetts, company's vaccine is among 11 candidates in late-stage testing around the world, four of them in huge studies in the U.S.

Both Moderna's shots and the Pfizer-BioNTech candidate are so-called mRNA vaccines, a brand-new technology. They aren’t made with the coronavirus itself, meaning there’s no chance anyone could catch it from the shots. Instead, the vaccine contains a piece of genetic code that trains the immune system to recognize the spiked protein on the surface of the virus.

The strong results were a surprise. Scientists have warned for months that any COVID-19 shot may be only as good as flu vaccines, which are about 50% effective.

Another steep challenge: distributing doses that must be kept very cold. Both the Moderna and Pfizer shots are frozen but at different temperatures. Moderna announced Monday that once thawed, its doses can last longer in a refrigerator than initially thought, up to 30 days. Pfizer's shots require long-term storage at ultra-cold temperatures.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 223581

Reported Deaths: 2961
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin503521044
Ramsey21142430
Anoka15956189
Dakota15556159
Washington1039095
Stearns988374
Scott589749
St. Louis552084
Olmsted514130
Wright502527
Sherburne391231
Clay377350
Blue Earth309710
Carver30729
Nobles277925
Rice275825
Kandiyohi26989
Crow Wing242225
Chisago22734
Winona205622
Benton202332
Mower193121
Otter Tail191112
Polk169717
Douglas165318
Lyon15488
Beltrami151913
Todd140512
Morrison138416
Itasca132919
Steele13185
Becker13084
Goodhue129820
McLeod12616
Isanti123910
Nicollet116221
Carlton11308
Waseca111510
Freeborn11075
Le Sueur10417
Mille Lacs103927
Cass9228
Pine9115
Martin81719
Brown7955
Hubbard77215
Meeker7275
Roseau7021
Wabasha6861
Watonwan6774
Chippewa6487
Dodge6390
Pipestone54517
Redwood53515
Wadena5196
Cottonwood5100
Rock5099
Renville50114
Aitkin49013
Sibley4833
Houston4822
Fillmore4770
Yellow Medicine4588
Murray4363
Kanabec41911
Unassigned39256
Pennington3884
Swift3844
Faribault3830
Pope3610
Stevens3521
Jackson3261
Clearwater3153
Marshall3106
Koochiching2645
Lincoln2621
Wilkin2564
Norman2485
Lac qui Parle2403
Big Stone2361
Lake2331
Mahnomen1823
Grant1775
Red Lake1443
Kittson1321
Traverse1020
Lake of the Woods711
Cook430

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 185216

Reported Deaths: 1965
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk27784304
Linn11586149
Woodbury9208106
Black Hawk9125116
Scott864258
Johnson819835
Dubuque783579
Story551718
Dallas528653
Pottawattamie475955
Sioux322622
Marshall297238
Webster290025
Buena Vista272513
Cerro Gordo266532
Clinton264035
Plymouth238734
Des Moines236914
Muscatine229161
Warren21619
Wapello214769
Jones18328
Jasper182936
Carroll171214
Lee166614
Marion164616
Crawford160115
Henry15387
Bremer150512
Benton135210
Tama133839
Jackson12125
Delaware119818
Dickinson11159
Washington108512
Boone108310
Mahaska106326
Wright10233
Page9642
Harrison90024
Buchanan8976
Clay8974
Hardin8959
Calhoun8726
Cedar85113
Clayton8384
Poweshiek81611
Fayette7978
Lyon7948
Mills7834
Kossuth7782
Butler7753
Winnebago76321
Floyd75912
Hamilton7596
Iowa75111
Winneshiek7489
Louisa71316
Hancock6716
Sac6666
Grundy6537
Cass64914
Cherokee6384
Shelby6353
Chickasaw6331
Emmet62322
Appanoose6193
Guthrie61615
Allamakee6099
Mitchell5923
Franklin58319
Humboldt5733
Madison5564
Union5556
Unassigned5390
Palo Alto5083
Jefferson4881
Pocahontas4442
Osceola4400
Keokuk4302
Clarke4264
Howard4109
Greene3980
Ida3916
Taylor3802
Monroe37412
Montgomery3469
Adair3455
Davis3454
Monona3302
Fremont2942
Van Buren2883
Lucas2826
Worth2670
Decatur2630
Wayne2596
Audubon2531
Ringgold1382
Adams1361
