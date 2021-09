MASON CITY, Iowa - A second arrest has been made in connection to a Mason City shooting last month

Courtney Smith, 19, was arrested over the weekend and is facing a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Police said Smith assisted Jacob Patterson, who was previously arrested, during a shooting on 4th St. and S. Illinois Ave. on Aug. 24.

Patterson is accused of firing a shot at an occupied vehicle.

"Smith then discarded the firearm to conceal the crime," court documents state.