2nd arrest made in connection to Mason City break-in, stabbing

MASON CITY, Iowa - A second man has been arrested in connection to a Mason City break-in and stabbing.

Nicholas Sage, 22, is facing a first-degree burglary charge in connection to the incident on June 18 in the 400 block of N. Madison Ave.

Authorities said Sage broke into the victim's apartment, grabbed them by the shirt and held them while Nicholas Duarte, who was previously arrested in the case, stabbed the victim in the arm.

Sage was arrested on his warrant early Monday.

He's being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.