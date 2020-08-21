Clear
2nd Street reopens through downtown Rochester

Drivers will no longer see this scene on 2nd Street in downtown Rochester.
Sanitary sewer improvements open the door to new housing and businesses.

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 4:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After months of construction work, 2nd Street has reopened through downtown Rochester.

“I appreciate the public’s patience throughout this important infrastructure project,” says Mayor Kim Norton. “Underground utility work is disruptive, especially when it impacts a major access point to downtown. In exchange for the inconvenience, we now will experience the benefits of infrastructure that can support our community for the next 75 years.”

Work started in 2019 and including sanitary sewer improvements that could allow for up to 10,000 more homes or businesses.

“We thank Rochester residents, visitors and businesses for their loyalty to a strong Rochester core during these important development and construction projects, which lay the groundwork for a sustainable future,” says Lisa Clarke, Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency executive director. “The reopening of 2nd Street and Broadway Avenue, with more projects nearing completion, will make the visit to downtown Rochester more convenient and much easier to access. Our downtown businesses are welcoming visitors with additional safety measures in place.”

Traffic control barriers have been removed from 2nd Street SW/SE. The parking lane and one drive lane on the north side of 2nd Street SW from Broadway Avenue to west of 1st Avenue SW will remain closed to allow a space for pedestrian access around construction activities. Two-way traffic will be open through this area.

“We are beyond grateful to our business owners for their patience and resilience during this construction season,” says Holly Masek, Rochester Downtown Alliance executive director. “With 2nd Street and Broadway reopened, and several weeks of great weather still at hand, we hope the Rochester community will safely join us downtown for outdoor dining, local shopping, and live music through the fall.”

The estimated cost of this project was $6.5 million.  To view a video of Mayor Norton and Lisa Clarke welcoming back community members to downtown Rochester, click here.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 67308

Reported Deaths: 1791
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21050860
Ramsey8312280
Dakota5048108
Anoka4177116
Stearns301921
Washington247851
Olmsted187724
Nobles180711
Scott178225
Mower11393
Rice10968
Wright10196
Blue Earth10185
Carver9914
Clay80740
Sherburne80111
Kandiyohi7531
St. Louis70721
Lyon4363
Todd4362
Nicollet39613
Watonwan3953
Steele3782
Freeborn3771
Benton3423
Beltrami2861
Winona28617
Le Sueur2852
McLeod2821
Crow Wing27915
Chisago2381
Goodhue2329
Otter Tail2294
Martin2146
Cottonwood1930
Waseca1931
Polk1714
Becker1701
Pipestone1669
Carlton1621
Isanti1560
Itasca15312
Douglas1461
Dodge1430
Murray1321
Pine1320
Chippewa1261
Unassigned12046
Wabasha1070
Morrison1041
Brown1012
Faribault990
Sibley992
Rock930
Meeker912
Jackson870
Cass863
Koochiching843
Mille Lacs833
Fillmore780
Pennington741
Renville695
Houston630
Lincoln620
Roseau580
Swift581
Yellow Medicine570
Grant554
Pope550
Kanabec484
Aitkin441
Norman430
Wilkin413
Redwood400
Hubbard390
Mahnomen311
Wadena310
Marshall300
Big Stone290
Red Lake270
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse190
Clearwater150
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 54375

Reported Deaths: 1009
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11436212
Woodbury388454
Black Hawk343367
Linn266789
Johnson231124
Dallas205635
Scott193317
Dubuque186834
Buena Vista180912
Marshall154528
Pottawattamie148431
Story147716
Wapello98239
Muscatine91648
Crawford7693
Sioux7353
Cerro Gordo69120
Webster6878
Warren6284
Clinton6005
Tama57729
Plymouth57215
Jasper51029
Wright4901
Dickinson3935
Louisa38114
Des Moines3682
Washington31610
Boone3023
Carroll2692
Franklin26816
Bremer2577
Marion2470
Hamilton2422
Clay2261
Clarke2163
Lee2105
Emmet2096
Hardin2051
Shelby2031
Henry1904
Benton1811
Floyd1793
Jackson1741
Poweshiek1728
Allamakee1644
Buchanan1571
Guthrie1555
Mahaska15317
Delaware1512
Butler1492
Jones1462
Madison1442
Winneshiek1441
Cedar1421
Clayton1393
Lyon1322
Hancock1292
Harrison1291
Cherokee1231
Winnebago1232
Pocahontas1192
Fayette1140
Mills1111
Kossuth1090
Page1050
Taylor1050
Grundy1041
Iowa1031
Cass1022
Palo Alto1020
Jefferson980
Calhoun972
Monona971
Sac970
Humboldt962
Osceola900
Union893
Monroe878
Mitchell860
Chickasaw790
Lucas794
Howard780
Worth730
Davis722
Montgomery664
Appanoose623
Fremont500
Keokuk471
Van Buren441
Greene430
Adair421
Ida350
Decatur320
Wayne312
Audubon301
Ringgold281
Adams200
Unassigned50
Community Events