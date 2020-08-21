2nd Street reopens through downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After months of construction work, 2nd Street has reopened through downtown Rochester.

“I appreciate the public’s patience throughout this important infrastructure project,” says Mayor Kim Norton. “Underground utility work is disruptive, especially when it impacts a major access point to downtown. In exchange for the inconvenience, we now will experience the benefits of infrastructure that can support our community for the next 75 years.”

Work started in 2019 and including sanitary sewer improvements that could allow for up to 10,000 more homes or businesses.

“We thank Rochester residents, visitors and businesses for their loyalty to a strong Rochester core during these important development and construction projects, which lay the groundwork for a sustainable future,” says Lisa Clarke, Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency executive director. “The reopening of 2nd Street and Broadway Avenue, with more projects nearing completion, will make the visit to downtown Rochester more convenient and much easier to access. Our downtown businesses are welcoming visitors with additional safety measures in place.”

Traffic control barriers have been removed from 2nd Street SW/SE. The parking lane and one drive lane on the north side of 2nd Street SW from Broadway Avenue to west of 1st Avenue SW will remain closed to allow a space for pedestrian access around construction activities. Two-way traffic will be open through this area.

“We are beyond grateful to our business owners for their patience and resilience during this construction season,” says Holly Masek, Rochester Downtown Alliance executive director. “With 2nd Street and Broadway reopened, and several weeks of great weather still at hand, we hope the Rochester community will safely join us downtown for outdoor dining, local shopping, and live music through the fall.”

The estimated cost of this project was $6.5 million. To view a video of Mayor Norton and Lisa Clarke welcoming back community members to downtown Rochester, click here.