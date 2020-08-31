2nd NIACC basketball player sentenced for marijuana possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second NIACC men’s basketball player has been sentenced for marijuana possession.

Deundra Rashawn Roberson, 20 of New Brighton, MN, one year of supervised probation and a $200 civil penalty. Roberson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana-1st offense and received a deferred judgment, which means this conviction will be wiped from his record if he successfully completes this probation.

Mason City police say Roberson and a teammate, Trey Sampson of Davenport, were arrested on January 20 with small baggies of marijuana in their possession.

Sampson also pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and got a deferred judgment with one year of supervised probation.