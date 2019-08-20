Clear

2nd Iowa city sees cemetery gravestones damaged by vandals

Authorities say that for the second time in four days, an Iowa cemetery has been the target of vandalism.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 4:11 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 4:12 PM

LEON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say that for the second time in four days, an Iowa cemetery has been the target of vandalism.

The Des Moines Register reports that the last case happened at a cemetery in Leon, a town of fewer than 2,000 people about 70 miles  south of Des Moines.

A post on the city's Facebook page Monday showed gravestones toppled and damaged in Leon Cemetery, as well as damage to structures and statues at an adjacent veterans' memorial.

Last week, police in the eastern Iowa city of Manchester reported that nearly 30 gravestones were damaged in the city's Oakland Cemetery.

Police in both cities are asking the public to report any information on the vandalism.

