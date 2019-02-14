State Wrestling: Class 1A highlights and quart-finalists

Class 1A quarter-finalists
106 - #7 Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) vs. Cade Siebrecht (LI)
113 - #3 Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) vs. #1 Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia)
126 - #10 Tyler Helgason (Lake Mills) vs. #2 Cole Cassady (Martensdale-St. Mary)
132 - #4 Jacob McBride (Newman Catholic) vs. #5 Logan James (Underwood)
138 - Lawson Lossee (Riceville) vs. #7 Grant Hoeger (Beckman Catholic)
152 - #9 Kameron Black (Newman Catholic) vs. #1 Brady Henderson (North Linn)
160 - #6 Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) vs. Michael Baker (Underwood)
170 - #6 Tate Hagen (West Hancock) vs. #2 Ethan Fulcher (Hudson)
182 - #3 Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme) vs. #4 Nick Milder (Regina, Iowa City)
195 - #1 Zach Ryg (Central Springs) vs. #8 Kanan Morris (Alburnett)
195 - #3 Chase McLeish (Newman Catholic) vs. Treyton Steffen (Sumner)
285 - Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) vs. #7 Trenton Dirks (Westwood)
