State Wrestling: Class 1A highlights and quart-finalists

Central Springs, Nashua-Plainfield, Lake Mills, Newman Catholic, Riceville, West Hancock, and Belmond-Klemme advance wrestlers to Friday.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 11:32 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Class 1A quarter-finalists

106 - #7 Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) vs. Cade Siebrecht (LI)

113 - #3 Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) vs. #1 Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia)

126 - #10 Tyler Helgason (Lake Mills) vs. #2 Cole Cassady (Martensdale-St. Mary)

132 - #4 Jacob McBride (Newman Catholic) vs. #5 Logan James (Underwood)

138 - Lawson Lossee (Riceville) vs. #7 Grant Hoeger (Beckman Catholic)

152 - #9 Kameron Black (Newman Catholic) vs. #1 Brady Henderson (North Linn)

160 - #6 Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) vs. Michael Baker (Underwood)

170 - #6 Tate Hagen (West Hancock) vs. #2 Ethan Fulcher (Hudson)

182 - #3 Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme) vs. #4 Nick Milder (Regina, Iowa City)

195 - #1 Zach Ryg (Central Springs) vs. #8 Kanan Morris (Alburnett)

195 - #3 Chase McLeish (Newman Catholic) vs. Treyton Steffen (Sumner)

285 - Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) vs. #7 Trenton Dirks (Westwood)

