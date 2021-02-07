27 years later, the Elgin-Millville Watchmen live on through their kids

ELGIN, Minn. - Southeastern Minnesota hosts some serious basketball talent, producing multiple Division I athletes weho have turned the Rochester area into a basketball haven.

In 1993, Trisha Schumacher (then Gusa), Wendy Fenton (Shones), Heather Vanderpool (Meyer) and Tauni Tuckner (Hofschulte) played for the Elgin-Millville Watchmen. They weren't the best team by any means, but it's what's happening 27 years later that's bringing the squad more attention.

The team finished the 1993 season with an 11-12 record, nothing too special. But nobody thought that 27 years later, those four players from the school would produce some of the best basketball players in the Rochester area.

In 2021, seniors Conner Schumacher and Blake Herber of Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Byron's Sacia Vanderpool and John Marshall's Ty Tuckner all trace their roots to the 1993 Elgin-Millville team.

"It's a pretty big coincidence to have just that team and have four strong players that are local," Heather Vanderpool said.

Sacia is one of the top recruits in the state and is heading to the University of Wisconsin. Both Vanderpools look nearly identical at the same age. Sacia is 6-foot-4, Heather is 6-foot-3.5. The younger Vanderpool is the better athletes and has a bright future ahead of her.

"I'd like to say I'm a little bit better but I've had a lot more practice and the game has evolved a lot," Sacia said.

The 1993 Watchmen may not have won championships, but their legacy lives on through their kids.

"I still see them at some games occasionally and catch up with them," Heather said. "I only want the best for them and their kids."

Elgin-Millville and Plainview High School consolidated in 2006, created Plainview-Elgin-Millville.