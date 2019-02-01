Clear
26 deaths on Minnesota roads in January

Law enforcement anticipating a lot of DWI arrests on Super Bowl weekend.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 3:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – There were slightly more deaths on Minnesota roads in January 2019 than the same month the previous year.

Preliminary reports state there were 24 crashes resulting in 26 deaths, compared to 22 of each in 2018. Six of the fatalities were speed-related while five were related to alcohol and four were people not wearing a seat belt. The overall number of traffic deaths for last year was 380, up from 358 in 2017.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 2,139 motorists were arrested for DWI in January. 1,971 were arrested for the same crime in the same month in 2018.

Heading into Super Bowl Weekend, state officials say Minnesota sees an average of 156 DWI arrests, with a high of 229 such arrests for Super Bowl weekend in 2009.

