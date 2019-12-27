Clear

26 animals rescued from Iowa farm where several animals had died

Authorities say the bones and rib cages of some of the animals could be seen, and many had matted hair.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 9:06 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Authorities have removed several animals from a Dubuque farm where more than a dozen other animals were found dead.

The Telegraph Herald reports that several of the 26 animals removed earlier this month were in poor health.

The animals removed included horses, a pony, goats, sheep, pigs, geese and other fowl.

Charges are pending.

