26 animals rescued from Iowa farm where several animals had died

Authorities have removed several animals from a Dubuque farm where more than a dozen other animals were found dead.
The Telegraph Herald reports that several of the 26 animals removed earlier this month were in poor health.
The animals removed included horses, a pony, goats, sheep, pigs, geese and other fowl.
Authorities say the bones and rib cages of some of the animals could be seen, and many had matted hair.
Charges are pending.
