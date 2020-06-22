25th anniversary of Jodi Huisentruit's disappearance approaching: 'Leave your porch light on for Jodi'

KIMT NEWS 3 - Saturday will mark 25 years since former KIMT News 3 anchor Jodi Huisentruit vanished. One group is making sure her memory lives on.

Since 2003, the FindJodi team has made it its mission to raise awareness and gather information for the unsolved case.

This week leading up to the anniversary, they're encouraging people to leave a light on for Jodi.

"Leave your porch light on for Jodi. Light a candle in her memory," Scott Fuller, a FindJodi team member, said. "And if you want to, post using the hashtag #LightsForJodi just so we can see and her family can see all these different places across the country that are lit up in Jodi's memory even 25 years after the fact."

Due to the pandemic, the FindJodi team is unable to have a public gathering to remember her. Instead, they're planning on connecting with people virtually as they recently released a new podcast. For more information, click here.

The team is also using the upcoming anniversary as a reminder for people that if they know something about Jodi's disappearance, they should say something.

People should call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

People can also post anonymous tips to FindJodi.com.