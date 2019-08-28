Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

25 years in prison vs. 60 days in jail

Isaac Brown (left) and Eric Sanders Isaac Brown (left) and Eric Sanders

Vastly different sentences for Charles City burglary/assault.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 8:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The final two defendants get very different sentences for a February 2018 assault.

Isaac Charles Brown, 30 of Charles City, and Eric D’Andre Sanders, 27 of Charles City, were found guilty by a jury of attacking someone at a home in the 400 block of Richings Street on February 17, 2018.

Brown was convicted of 1st degree burglary and willful injury causing serious injury. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison and must pay a $1,000 fine. The jury found Sanders guilty of 2nd degree burglary and assault. He got a deferred judgment, three years of probation, 60 days in jail with credit for time served, and a $315 fine. If Sanders successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.

A third man involved in the attack, Dontrale Gaston of Charles City, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and received three years of probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking more sunshine to finish the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/28

Image

Fullhart Sentenced to Life in Prison

Image

3 Months Since Memorial Day Tornado

Image

Pairing a Puppy with a Veteran

Image

Fullhart Sentenced to Life in Prison

Image

Austin Restore closes its doors

Image

Raising money for parking lot repairs

Image

Fullhart sentenced to life in prison for murder

Image

Byron High School's food truck now on campus

Image

Byron High School gets food truck

Community Events