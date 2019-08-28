25 years in prison vs. 60 days in jail

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The final two defendants get very different sentences for a February 2018 assault.

Isaac Charles Brown, 30 of Charles City, and Eric D’Andre Sanders, 27 of Charles City, were found guilty by a jury of attacking someone at a home in the 400 block of Richings Street on February 17, 2018.

Brown was convicted of 1st degree burglary and willful injury causing serious injury. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison and must pay a $1,000 fine. The jury found Sanders guilty of 2nd degree burglary and assault. He got a deferred judgment, three years of probation, 60 days in jail with credit for time served, and a $315 fine. If Sanders successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.

A third man involved in the attack, Dontrale Gaston of Charles City, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and received three years of probation.