Clear
BREAKING NEWS 25 years after Jodi Huisentruit disappeared, police 'remain hopeful for answers' Full Story

25 years after Jodi Huisentruit disappeared, police 'remain hopeful for answers'

“We pause today to stand with Jodi’s family as they remember her and remain hopeful for answers about her disappearance,” Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said.

Posted: Jun 27, 2020 6:00 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - It’s been 25 years since KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit went missing.

The case, one of the most notable unsolved in Iowa, is still at the forefront for those investigating and those who knew Huisentruit.

“We pause today to stand with Jodi’s family as they remember her and remain hopeful for answers about her disappearance,” Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said.

Read more on the case here. 

Brinkley classified the case as still “active” and said local authorities are still working with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Huisentruit was 27 years old when she went missing on her way to work after leaving the Key Apartments on June 27, 1995.

She was declared legally dead in May of 2001, and her case has drawn national attention over the years, including many national shows diving into the case.

Billboards still stand in Mason City asking for help in the case and findjodi.com has continued to shine a light on the investigation.

If you are someone who has information about Jodi’s disappearance or information that would be useful to the case investigation, please reach out to MCPD or the DCI. We realize that circumstances have changed in the past 25 years that may have impacted your decision to not come forward sooner. We would ask that you consider doing so in order to provide some closure and answers for Jodi and her family,” police said. 

If you have information about Jodi’s disappearance, please contact the Mason City Police Department (641-494-3564) or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (dciinfo@dps.state.ua.us or 515-725-6010).

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 34616

Reported Deaths: 1446
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11308761
Ramsey4508217
Stearns215619
Dakota206186
Anoka1990103
Nobles16436
Olmsted97015
Washington94839
Mower8682
Rice7804
Scott6164
Kandiyohi5641
Clay54537
Wright4194
Todd3952
Blue Earth3172
Carver3161
Lyon2892
Sherburne2834
Freeborn2650
Steele2090
Benton2033
Watonwan1860
St. Louis15214
Martin1515
Cottonwood1300
Nicollet12012
Goodhue1118
Winona11015
Crow Wing10011
Pine980
Chisago901
Otter Tail861
Carlton810
Unassigned8135
McLeod800
Polk782
Le Sueur751
Chippewa701
Dodge700
Itasca6312
Meeker571
Morrison571
Isanti560
Douglas550
Becker530
Jackson530
Waseca510
Pennington500
Murray470
Faribault440
Sibley372
Mille Lacs311
Rock290
Wabasha280
Beltrami270
Yellow Medicine250
Fillmore240
Brown232
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Renville191
Houston170
Pipestone160
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Redwood140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Cass112
Koochiching100
Pope100
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Mahnomen71
Grant60
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27061

Reported Deaths: 694
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Storms Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19's financial impact on prep sports

Image

Working people react to President's executive order on hiring

Image

Biden wants masks to be mandatory if he wins in November

Image

Couple Talks About Being in an Interracial Marriage

Image

Teaching the Harmful Effects of Discrimination

Image

Sean's Evening Weather 6/26

Image

Remembering Jodi 25 Years Later

Image

Anti-Racist Reform Petition

Image

Fireworks: what's allowed? What's not?

Image

Legalization: More at stake than money

Community Events