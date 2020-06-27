25 years after Jodi Huisentruit disappeared, police 'remain hopeful for answers'

MASON CITY, Iowa - It’s been 25 years since KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit went missing.

The case, one of the most notable unsolved in Iowa, is still at the forefront for those investigating and those who knew Huisentruit.

“We pause today to stand with Jodi’s family as they remember her and remain hopeful for answers about her disappearance,” Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said.



Brinkley classified the case as still “active” and said local authorities are still working with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Huisentruit was 27 years old when she went missing on her way to work after leaving the Key Apartments on June 27, 1995.

She was declared legally dead in May of 2001, and her case has drawn national attention over the years, including many national shows diving into the case.

Billboards still stand in Mason City asking for help in the case and findjodi.com has continued to shine a light on the investigation.

“If you are someone who has information about Jodi’s disappearance or information that would be useful to the case investigation, please reach out to MCPD or the DCI. We realize that circumstances have changed in the past 25 years that may have impacted your decision to not come forward sooner. We would ask that you consider doing so in order to provide some closure and answers for Jodi and her family,” police said.

If you have information about Jodi’s disappearance, please contact the Mason City Police Department (641-494-3564) or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (dciinfo@dps.state.ua.us or 515-725-6010).