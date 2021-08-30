25 year sentence for Minneapolis gas station killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of two people accused in the shooting death of a teen at a Minneapolis gas station in September 2020 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Eighteen-year-old Jomoy Lee, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty in July to intentional second-degree murder and felon in possession for the killing of 17-year-old Andre Conley. A 19-year-old man was injured in the shooting. A second defendant, 18-year-old Kejuan Haywood, is charged with intentional second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Haywood, of Minneapolis, is scheduled to make his next court appearance Tuesday.