25-year prison sentence for Hancock County drug dealer

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County drug dealer gets a 25-year prison sentence.

Jeffrey Paul Reichardt, 52 of Garner, was suspected of bringing methamphetamine into the area roughly every two weeks since May 2020 and selling it to other individuals. Court documents state he was pulled over in Garner on February 2 and a search of his vehicle turned up 28 grams of meth, roughly a gram of marijuana, and a glass drug pipe.

Law enforcement says an additional search of Reichardt’s home turned up about one gram of meth, two grams of marijuana, multiple glass pipes, small plastic baggies, and a scale.

Reichardt pleaded guilty to class “B” felony controlled substance violation. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years behind bars and fined $5,000. Court documents state Reichardt must serve at least four years in prison before being eligible for parole.