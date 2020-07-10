25-year of probation for Austin meth sales

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth to a police informant results in a quarter-century of probation and a hefty fine.

Kelvin Tyrone Cotton, 44 of Austin, was arrested in February during a drug raid. Austin police say Cotton sold meth to an informant on four different occasions between December 3, 2019, and January 14.

Cotton pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs. He’s now been sentenced to 25 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. Cotton must also perform 80 hours of community work service.